MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More bottled water is on the way to Mansfield as the city continues to recover from widespread leaks and low-pressure issues since a deep freeze hit water systems hard on Friday.

De Soto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson says another 20 or so pallets of water are on their way, but it is not clear yet when they will be handed out. Mansfield police officers and deputies distributed more than 40 pallets from the parking lot of the old Walmart on Monday afternoon.

In an update Monday afternoon, Mansfield Mayor Thomas said several more leaks were repaired along with some system flush valves and that the city’s water storage tanks were full. The elevated tank in Mansfield was continuing to fill, and water pressure was expected to continue throughout the night.

As of Tuesday morning, partial service had been restored to most customers, but hundreds remained without water, according to Sheriff Richardson. Most of the affected customers are on the south side of town and in the government and commercial districts in downtown Mansfield.

Even as the city’s water systems slowly come back online, Richardson expects customers to continue discovering new leaks as they regain water pressure.

The boil order remains in place until further notice.