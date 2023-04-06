SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The replacement of more than 700 cameras in the Real Time Crime Center and informing citizens of severe weather warnings were discussed at the Shreveport Public Safety Committee Wednesday at Government Plaza.

“Having the resources being able to respond there and intervene, interrupt, interfere, and disperse,” Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said. “Whatever the case may be before something ever happens.”

More cameras will be added to the system, placing some in city-owned buildings downtown.

“The presence of the Real Time Crime Center and those feeds have been a great benefit to the police department in investigation of offenses,” Smith said.

Smith said they are working on getting cameras in more parks and fire stations.

“Especially when it comes to fires and your arsonists that you may have,” District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said. “As well as picking up information that would be warranted.”

The Real-Time Crime Center currently pages fire stations when they spot smoke or flames. They also want to link school surveillance cameras to the RTCC.

“Already gave the order to go ahead to get it done,” Smith said. “Overcome the obstacle; let’s get it done.”

Another topic of today’s meeting is installing severe weather warning systems.

The committee decided not to proceed with the sirens because of the cost and effectiveness.

The council agreed that the sirens are only effective if residents are outside to hear. Also, the sirens must be manually pushed to enable the weather warning.

Residents are advised to download Everbridge, an app that sends a push notification in the event of severe weather.