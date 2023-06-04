SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the region thousands of Shreveport-Bossier residents found themselves without power.

SWEPCO is reporting around 11,100 customers remain without power as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Strong storms Saturday night caused flash flooding across the area. As crews responded to outage reports, SWEPCO asked residents for patience while they work to assess damage and safely restore power.

According to SWEPCO officials, they expect 95% of Shreveport customers to have power by 10:00 p.m. Monday. They estimate Bossier City customers will have power returned by 12:00 p.m. Monday. Haughton customers are expected to have power returned by 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning, and Vivian/Plain Dealing customers are expected to have power by 6:00 p.m. this evening.

To report an outage or to find outage resources, visit www.swepco.com.