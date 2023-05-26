SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to the American Automobile Association (AAA) this Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest for travel on record.

Travel is up 7% over last year with 42.3 million traveling fifty miles or more.

NBC 6 caught up with a couple of air travelers at Shreveport Regional Airport.

James was in town visiting from Milwaukee, he said he had a layover in Dallas and it was ridiculously busy at that airport.

Carleigh is from Shreveport and was coming home from college when she missed her flight, she told NBC 6 it took two days before they could rebook her.

The TSA suggests getting to the airport at least two hours before flights take off.

Those traveling by automobile are in luck, as gas prices have dropped this Memorial Day.

AAA says the two biggest most common calls for service are dead batteries and flat tires, so check those things and don’t forget to check your spare tire.

Happy travels.