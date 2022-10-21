SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – MOMs On A Mission will hold a “Stop the Violence: Walk for Peace and Unity” on Saturday in Shreveport.

“The violence here in Shreveport,” says President and Founder Martha Tyler said of the inaugural walk.

The mother of five says she hopes the walk, called, “Guns down, Bibles Up,” will inspire people, especially young people to put the guns down.

“Moms can make a lot of things happen, so our group, (is a) like-minded group of women that wants to see a change Shreveport.”

The group is made up of 20 women, some of them are mothers who have lost children to gun violence but there are others who simply want to offer a shoulder to lean on.

Wendy Benjamin, who lost two of her sons to gun violence, one in 2008, and the other eight years later, said she has relied on the group for emotional support.

“Anytime you hear a mom that lost their child, or you hear a cry out, like oh my child, it’s like oh my Lord. It’s like it’s stuck there, and we talk each other through it,” said Benjamin.

Saturday’s walk will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can meet at JS Clark Elementary School on Hearne Avenue and walk in the Lakeside and Allendale neighborhoods.

“MOMs On A Mission is here for the long run, and we’re going to continue to support the youth. We want to continue to make positive changes in Shreveport,” said Tyler.