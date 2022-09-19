SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In celebration of National Queso Day on Moe’s Southwest Grill will offer free queso.

Moe’s Southwest Grill on Youree Dr. in Shreveport is offering free sides of their 3-cheese queso with diced jalapenos to all guests on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The southwest-inspired restaurant will also reveal the limited-edition “Queso Incognito,” a portable speaker-shaped container that keeps queso undetectable from potential cheese dip thieves, such as siblings, co-workers, or even spouses. Moe’s Rewards Members can enter to win this and other prizes.

No purchase is necessary to enjoy free queso on Tuesday at any of Moe’s 650+ locations nationwide.