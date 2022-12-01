CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The city of Shreveport launched a $6M project to repair 56 asphalt streets throughout the city, but residents in one neighborhood wonder if they were left behind

KTAL News reported in late October that roads in District A were getting much-needed repair work done using local, state, and federal funding.

Some residents in the Martin Luther King neighborhood believe the unfinished roads prove that the city does not care about the community.

“There is definitely no pride in our community because the work that was started shows where we stand in society,” resident Claudia Cornelius said.

Residents say the intersection of Lunn Street and Miller Avenue in the Martin Luther King neighborhood is especially unsightly, with unleveled asphalt patches in the road.

“Driving up and down these streets, It’s wear and tear on your vehicle. It looks very unattractive in this community.”

City officials say the project on Lunn street isn’t complete, and crews will return to the site to level out the roadway. The mill and overlay process is expected to begin next week.

The project Lunn Street repairs started on October 31.

“We have to get up and put some fire under some people’s tail, so that way, we can have just as much as a right to have nice roads to go up and down and a nicer community, and it starts with us as the people.”