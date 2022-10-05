SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local community organizer celebrates National Night Out every year by cooking delicious food for her neighbors in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

Mrs. Mamie Young hosts an annual block party in the University Park area. She said she started cooking at 4 a.m. to feed everyone. She made various dishes, including meatballs, chicken spaghetti, gumbo, dirty rice, fried chicken, and different kinds of cakes.

Shreveport firefighters and police officers know her for her delicious food. Neighbors enjoy coming to her house to eat, play games with their kids, and get to know each other better.

Young gave out plaques to people who’ve lost their family members this past year. She said it is a way to honor their memories in the community.

“Since I’ve moved here, we’ve lost 16 neighbors, so we just did a plaque to let them know we are praying for them and thinking about them. I love my neighbors,” Young said.

Mrs. Young has been cooking for her community for more than 30 years.