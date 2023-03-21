SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Martin Luther King and Cooper Road Community held a meeting Monday to address the area’s rising crime rates.

The aim of the meeting was for Shreveport’s leadership to get a better idea of what community members need by giving them the opportunity to share their perspective.

Shreveport police, councilwoman Tabitha Taylor, and other community leaders were also in attendance, along with members of the community.

The meeting came after a violent week where the city saw seven shootings in just two days.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith says the department is short more than 130 officers, and it will take a community effort to combat crime.

“The biggest help that the community could be to us in solving crimes, is be the best eyes and ears you can because you know your community,” Chief Smith said.

Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor encouraged the community to have open communication with police if they see something that doesn’t seem right.

“If something looks strange and doesn’t feel right, call the police. That’s what they are there for.”

The councilwoman went on to say that improving the look and feel of the neighborhood could also have a big impact on crime.

“If we look like were attracting criminals, they’re going to come our way. That’s why I fight for our streets getting repaired, our grass to be cut, and to look like a neighborhood. To beautify these old communities because we can do that. We can do that collectively”

Community members say the meeting was a good first step in the right direction for positive change.

“I’m just glad as a community we saw the need to stand up to come together and to say to ourselves ‘something has to change.’ Let’s come up with a plan.” local teacher Marvkevea Campbell said.