SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Each year on Colburn Lane in the Martin Luther King community, Mrs. Mamie Young’s famous block party shuts down the street for one big celebration full of food and fellowship.

“I love Mrs. Mamie’s block parties. I won’t miss them. Every year I’m right here,” said Gwen Robinson, neighbor.

Young spends all day prepping her recipes that are well-known to Shreveport police and firemen. She enlists her loving family to help. Her children help decorate, run the DJ stand, and serve up platters for the neighborhood which brings people from across the city to visit.

“The food, the food, the food! And I like the people here too,” said Craig Andrews, neighbor.

As neighborhood kids come to play, adults reflect on the purpose of National Night Out, bringing people together.

“I like it because it gives you the chance to get out and meet your neighbors and just have fun,” said Bernice Hunt, neighbor.

Year after year with something to look forward to and make new friends.

“I have been coming around here ever since she started having it. I like to meet and greet new people too,” said Unsheka Hunt, a neighbor.

Mrs. Young’s block party brings out positive interactions with police and the community they serve to show how food and friendship can go a long way.

“When law enforcement and community get together for one big party. Just to come out and just have fun with regular citizens it makes us feel good. We appreciate all the community support,” said James Jefferson, Shreveport City Marshal.

A red carpet was laid out for an award ceremony to highlight the hard work of first responders and community leaders. Mrs. Young said it is to uplift people and shine a light on their efforts. This year one of those awards went to Shreveport journalist of KTAL/KMSS, Alexandra Meachum for what Young said is highlighting the good of the Martin Luther King community.

