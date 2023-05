SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two missing Shreveport sisters were found and returned to their home.

According to the Shreveport Police Department 13-year-old Philyiah Bryant and 16-year-old Crystallynn Bryant have been found.

Crystalynn was reported as a runaway on May 4 and found on May 5, and Philyiah was reported runaway on May 2 and was found Friday.