MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The We’re Here non-profit hosted its third annual Toy and Bike Giveaway this year.

“It’s time for us to show them their path. Their path to righteousness. Their path to show them that their loved, that’s what all of this is about,” said Founder and Executive Director of We’re Here Patrick White.

We’re Here aims to give hope and support to those in need.

“Businesses love them! Establishments love them! And they have the opportunity to actually own their own business! There’s just so much opportunity out there that they don’t realize they have right in front of them,” said White.

“We want you To have a wonderful holiday. And if you don’t have anyone to eat a meal with. Find us. You don’t have anyone to give You a gift. If you just need Someone to tell you that you Love, in that you need some Help find us because we will All soon. And we knew that we needed help, and someone Helped us, and thank god we’re Able to help now,” said White.

Tons of families with children aged 12 years and younger lined up outside of the American Legion Hall in Minden to participate in the giveaway.

Supporters, sponsors, and volunteers came together to gift one hundred bikes, tons of tablets, and toys to the families.

“We have always done things in the community, but we just never had this kind of support. We didn’t know that there were so many people that wanted to give. We thought giving was just a normal thing for us,” said White.

Once we find out there were more people in need than there were giving, man we just took action,” said Founder and Executive Director of We’re Here Patrick White.