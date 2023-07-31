MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Minden is preparing for an imminent city-wide power outage.

The Mayor of Minden, Nick Cox, issued a public notice Monday morning preparing residents for the outage.

The notice states that a fire broke out at an Entergy substation Monday morning that caused significant damage to a transformer and other equipment.

The substation that was damaged is the ‘sole tie to the power grid’ and will cause outages until the transformer is repaired.

The city says there is currently no anticipated timeline for power to be restored.

Mayor Cox says the city is working with Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness and Webster Parish officials to establish cooling centers for residents.