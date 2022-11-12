MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The JROTC cadets of Minden High School spent the morning installing flag displays around campus Friday morning to honor the nation’s veterans.

The flags of each military branch line the school’s entrance and sidewalks. 70 students participated in the commemoration.

“I think a lot of times even veterans don’t realize how many of us there are around until you do something like a veteran’s day program and you see how many American citizens who signed the dotted line to serve,” Lt. Col. Robert Peden, Minden High School JROTC said.

“I’m just very appreciative of everyone who served,” Minden cadet Maitlynn Price said.

“Especially since my mom is a veteran. It is a nice thing to do,” Mindent cadet Megan Smith, said.

Minden’s JROTC program was established 13 years ago by Retired Colonel Robert Peden, who spent 20 years as a U.S. Army Pilot.