MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A devastating house fire incinerated over 38 years of memories in a matter of seconds just one day after the start of the new year.

“I can’t even put it into words because- My main thing was trying to save her and get her out of the house,” says 67-year-old Danny McClendon.

Danny woke up around 4:30 a.m. to a faint haze; not knowing what it was, he went towards the kitchen to make a coffee and found the unit flickering, and within a matter of seconds, the house caught on fire.

Mr. McClendon urgently rushed to his wife, Pamelia, who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, telling her, ‘We got to get out of the house.’

Mrs. P says she started to hyperventilate due to her diagnosis as the house quickly crowded with smoke, “I saw the smoke up here, and it was clear down here. That was nothing but God clearing a path for me to come through.”

The McClendon’s narrowly escaped with just the clothes on their backs.

“We got in the car and backed out. It was cold, 28 degrees. And when we backed out, the fire kept getting bigger and bigger,” describes Danny.

He drove the car across the road to alert his neighbors, concerned their houses would catch on fire.

Front and back of the McClendon’s home of 37 years.

Once the firefighters arrived, all the McClendon’s could do was watch with heavy hearts.

Danny sighs, “It’s something you’d never want to see. It’s something you’d never want to happen to you.”

Their eldest daughter, Krystal Thorton, describes the house as the place that held a lifetime of love and laughter, and irreplaceable possessions were reduced to ashes.

Their children, Krystal, Jeremy, and Amy, launched a GoFundMe campaign with the hopes of appealing to the generosity and compassion of their community.

Krystal shares their parents desperately need the support to rebuild a place that they can call home again and emphasizes the fire not only consumed their physical belongings but also shattered the sense of security and comfort they once knew.

“She[Mrs. P] called me crying and saying, “The house was on fire,’ and I was asleep. So, I was shocked!” Krystal recollects, “It was very, very emotional seeing my childhood home being burnt.”

She, her newborn baby, and two children had just spent Christmas there and traveled back to her home in Dallas.

The McClendon family.

The over 16,000 square feet home was inviting and well known as ‘Mrs. P’s House.’

When asked about the origins of the title, Pamela said, “That house served so many purposes. If you were hungry, you could always get a meal there; you could always get the love you need during that time; the understanding, ‘okay? what’s the situation?’ And all of that. No put-downs“

“Mrs. P House was always there for somebody. You know, if you need a ride – whatever. Mrs. P’s there. ‘You hungry? Go down to Mrs. P’s she’ll feed you.’ It’s just the way it was.”

“The house has served as a safe haven for me during my travels through Mississippi,” says their adopted daughter, Vivekia Taylor, as she holds back tears.

She recalls when the McClendon family opened their doors to her five years ago, and it was past midnight, saying, ‘Your room is ready.’

“You don’t encounter people who actually embrace you in that manner. These people are so deserving; they’re one of the most fascinating families I’ve ever encountered, and like I’ve stated, they’ve adopted me,” expresses Taylor.

“We’re just looking for God to get us through this,” Danny expresses, “You really can’t explain it because you feel like you’re in a place, like you’ve just been put off in the middle of nowhere, and you don’t know which direction to go.”

Danny and Pamela lost not only their home but also their physical belongings, from essentials – like clothing, passports, toiletries, and food – to furniture and photos.

However, they remain resilient because the fire did not take their lives.

“All our kid’s pictures from when they were small, some memorabilia that we had. All that stuff can’t be replaced,” reflects Danny, “but the other stuff really doesn’t mean anything because that stuff can be replaced.”

The McClendon’s are temporarily staying with Pamela’s cousin, and are thankful they opened their home to them.

Danny and Pamela thank their church family and their community for supporting them through this tough time.

“I just thank God that he woke me up so we could get out of that house,” affirms Danny.