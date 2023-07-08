SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two big events this weekend in Shreveport-Bossier Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention and the Sickle Cell Softball Tournament will bring in plenty of new visitors and revenue.

Visit Shreveport-Bossier says, these dollars help pay for improvements and future developments to the city.

“These are people that – you may not know they’re here for the convention but they’re sitting next to you at a restaurant or they’re staying in- in a hotel across the city; visiting attractions across the city, um and spending money in the city which drives that economic impact,” says Vice-President of Operations for Visit Shreveport-Bossier, Aaron Bronson.

Jehovah’s Witness Conventions span across two weekends June 7 – 9th and the following weekend for the Hispanic Jehovah’s Witness Convention, June 14 – 16th.

These visitors are predicted to bring millions of dollars to the community.

“Between both weekends we expect about 8,000 people. The economic impact is just under $3 million to the community,” says Bronson.

VSB is excited for visitors to explore what Shreveport-Bossier has to offer.

“One thing I learned coming into this industry is there’s a convention for pretty much anything. Uh, whether it is beyond the meeting side and convention side or on the sporting event side,” says Bronson.

And the 45th Sickle Cell Softball Tournament is predicted to bring in $1.6 million dollars into the economy.

“Without the Sickle Cell Community and baseball players, we would not be able to service our clients,” says Executive Director of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America Northwest Louisiana Chapter, Rosalind Spain.

It’s the largest softball tournament in the region bringing in 72 teams from out of state along with their families.

The funds from the admissions to the tournament help fund clients who are in need of services that are non-medical, like housing, paying rent, counseling, and educating families.

“So the impact is huge because most of them stay for two days in hotels so you can imagine the average cost of a hotel room is $159 plus tax… It’s not just helping us, it’s helping Shreveport as far as the economy is concerned,” Spain said.