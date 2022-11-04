MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miller County will close the juvenile detention center in mid-November because the county does not have the funding to keep the facility functioning.

According to county officials, the Miller County Detention Center will close on November 18.

In mid-July, county leaders tasked County Judge Cathy Harrison with devising a plan for the future of the JDC.

The county said that they could not fund the facility for another fiscal year to the tune of about a million dollars per year without help from the city of Texarkana.

Recently, the center only held four to ten juveniles, primarily from Texarkana. Harrison said keeping the facility open would not be the best financial decision for the county.

The county will send the juveniles to the JDC in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where more resources like job readiness will be available.

“No one wants to close it, but what is best for the county? What is best for our kids? You come back to Pine Bluff every time,” Harrison said.

The county has no plan for using the space once the JDC is closed, but they say there are many options.