TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Miller County Department of Human Services is accepting donations for its ‘Pack for a Purpose’ program.

The program helps kids in foster care by providing them with a backpack and other essential personal items like socks, t-shirts, soap, and deodorant.

The County Supervisor at Miller County DHS, Alexis Lampkins, started the program 11 years ago.

“We do not believe that any child should have a trash bag. A lot of our children, when we remove our children, they have nothing but what’s on their back, and sometimes that’s nothing as well,” said Lampkins.

Lampkins said the backpack program isn’t just for April. It is an ongoing service in Miller County, with over 120 foster children.

“Our foster care numbers are increasing, and we want to make sure that our children are taken care of.”

They are accepting hygiene items, clothing, and monetary donations.

Donations can be made at their office at 3809 Airport Plaza in Texarkana, Arkansas.

The organization will also host its annual Bowl-A-Thon fundraiser for the program on April 24th. Participants have until Friday, April 7, to sign up. Registration can be done by contacting the Miller County Department of Human Services.