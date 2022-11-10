SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — New data reveals an alarming amount of methamphetamine in Shreveport‘s wastewater.

The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport’s Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. The results show meth in Shreveport’s wastewater is double what has been reported anywhere else in the United States.

“I’ve been testing for well over a year, and we worked in partnership with the City of Shreveport Water Department. They are great partners in this, and we’ve been testing from five different sites that are a diverse set of communities in the Shreveport area,” Dr. Kevin Murnane, the Director of Basic Science Research for Louisiana Addiction Research Center said.

Overdose deaths involving methamphetamine nearly tripled from 2015 to 2019 here in the U.S., according to NIH’s National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“When somebody uses methamphetamine, it’s eliminated from their body. and it’s flushed and ends up in the wastewater. I mean it comes from people. It’s eliminated out of their bodies.”

Goeders says methamphetamine is an emerging drug threat that ought to be taken seriously. Meanwhile, Murnane says the only way to combat this epidemic is by working together.

“Us coming together as a community. It affects everybody’s lives, it affects every community, every family. It affects the reputation of the city.”

Goeders assured residents the wastewater gets treated and is not a threat. On March 14, 2022, President Biden signed the “Methamphetamine Response Act of 2021” into law.

According to the White House, it not only designates methamphetamine as an emerging drug threat, but it requires the Office of National Drug Control Policy to develop, implement, and make public a national response plan that is specific to methamphetamine.