STAMPS, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday.

Mitchell-Gweah came away with 64 percent of the vote to Davis’s 36 percent, according to unofficial results from the Lafayette County Clerk’s Office. She will replace Davis, who became the first Black Mayor of Stamps when she was first elected in 2017.

Mitchell-Gweah ran on a platform of rural and economic development, access to affordable healthcare, quality education, and environmental justice. Now that she has been elected as mayor of this northeastern Lafayette County city of just under 1,300 people, she says her first move will be to meet with the city’s department heads and staff. She also wants to make sure an audit is completed before she becomes responsible for the city’s finances.

In addition to all of the concerns she heard from voters during her campaign about the roads and economic development in Stamps, Mitchell-Gweah (pronounced “GOY”) says she wants to hold a community forum to identify key issues before putting together a plan.

Some of those issues include cleaning up abandoned properties and bringing in a grocery store. She also wants to lead the city in embracing technology, especially as they are expected to get access to fiber optic cable early next year. The city currently does not have a website, and she wants to make it possible for citizens to be able to pay their bills and access other municipal services and information online.

She says she also wants to seek a partnership with the schools and encourage the formation of a youth council, as well as programs with parks and recreation programs and apprenticeships for the city’s youth.

“Just ways to build the community and bring it back and better than what it was prior to when I left a long time ago.”

Mitchell-Gweah says she left Stamps in 1989 and earned a Master of Public Administration degree at Drake University in Des Moines. She went on to work for several years with the Iowa Center Women’s Business Center, helping small business owners get SBA loans and microloans while teaching and training others to provide assistance throughout the state for economic development.

She says she went back and got a Master’s in Educational Leadership and later worked as an assistant principal and principal in Arizona before she was inspired in a dream to move back to Stamps.

“I was just at a point in my life, it came to be in a dream about coming back home, and I said, ‘Lord, I know you’re not telling me to go back home,” Mitchell-Gweah recalls. “I said, “Okay, God, I trust you. If I come in July and if it feels like home again, I’ll stay. And that’s exactly what happened.”

She says that was a couple of years ago, just after the COVID pandemic broke out.

Mitchell-Gweah returned to Stamps and launched a business helping train new teachers and is also a licensed realtor. Now, she is a principal at Lafayette County Upper Elementary, where she plans to remain after taking office.

“My babies need my help, and I think there’s an opportunity for us to really build our school up to where it needs to be.”

She is also President of the local Rotary Club and a member of the Chamber of Commerce. She has two adult sons and a three-year-old granddaughter.

She expects to be sworn in along with newly elected Lafayette sheriff and former Stamps Police Chief Jeff Black, and newly elected County Judge Valarie Clark at midnight on December 31.

Elsewhere in Lafayette County in Tuesday’s runoff, Linda M. Sparrow prevailed in the race against Dan Wilson, with 39 votes to Wilson’s 34.