MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are investigating a case of arson that claimed the life of one person and severely injured another.

Officials say a home was deliberately set on fire Thursday, resulting in the death of a female and two dogs. A man in the home also sustained serious injuries.

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office took two men into custody. They are both facing charges of arson and murder.

Multiple fire departments and EMS responded to help. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate the case.