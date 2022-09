SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Police Chief Wayne Smith are set to discuss crime trends in the city.

Mayor Perkins and Chief Smith are holding a news conference Tuesday at 2:30 pm to discuss how the city is breaking regional trends when it comes to violent crimes.

Chief Smith will share updates on crime initiatives and tools that have been implemented by the Shreveport Police Department.