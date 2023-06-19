SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneuax has officially declared the city to be in a state of emergency.

According to the declaration, the state of emergency is effective retroactively to June 16 and states the thousands of downed trees and homes without power have ‘resulted in a significant threat to the lives and property of Shreveport residents.’

According to SWEPCO’s outage map over 100k homes are still without power as of Monday afternoon.

For residents still without power and struggling with the heat, there are resources such as cooling centers and ice distribution sites available throughout the area.