SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A high-ranking member of Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s executive office is the subject of a criminal investigation in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Texas DPS, The Texas Ranger Division has an open and on-going investigation into DeShayne Hall, the mayor’s confidential secretary.

Sgt. Albritton says the investigation stems from time that Hall lived in Texas and has nothing to do with the Mayor’s office in Shreveport.

KTAL News has confirmed through three sources with direct knowledge of the incident that two Texas Rangers showed up at Government Plaza last Friday unannounced and conducted several interviews.

Hall was interviewed by the Texas Rangers for roughly two hours, according to the sources.

Hall has ‘resigned due to personal reasons’ as of Tuesday, according to the mayor’s special advisor Tari Bradford.

The mayor’s confidential secretary performs jobs such as the maintaining and filing of confidential records, such as employee records, contract negotiations, and any notes and data related to those files.

Prior to working for the City of Shreveport, Hall worked for the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission in Amarillo, Texas.

She served as an Executive Assistant from 2020 to late 2022.

The Panhandle Regional Planning Commission (PRPC) has been under investigation by the Texas Rangers for embezzlement by an agent of an organization receiving federal funds.

According to a report from KAMR in Amarillo, federal court documents detail that a former PRPC employee confessed to stealing around $1,500 in gift cards from a federal program benefiting seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A review of the employee’s bank records showed a total theft of $23,000.

According to the report, the gift card program was federally-funded, resulting in both the Texas Rangers and the FBI to investigate.

KTAL NBC 6 News reached out to the mayor’s special advisor for comment on the investigation into Hall.

Bradford replied, “We do not have any comments.”