SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Following days of protests inside Government Plaza, Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said on Thursday he met with family members of Joseph Taylor; the man shot and killed by Shreveport Police on April 23.

“Expressed my personal condolences,” Arceneaux said. “They didn’t do anything and yet they’ve lost a family member. And that’s a hardship on anybody. I very much feel for them.”

The meeting happened on Thursday, the same day Louisiana State Police shared new information on the circumstances around the fatal shooting.

According to LSP, Taylor was uncooperative after being pulled over for illegal lane usage at Mansfield Road and Valley View Drive. Officers reported that when they attempted to take Taylor into custody, he resisted, and a struggle between Taylor and the officers followed. LSP says during the struggle the officers realized Taylor had a handgun and was shot.

“It’s also important to remember that the police officers, they have rights, and they have families as well,” said Arceneaux.

The officers involved, Sergeant Daniel Denby, Officer Terri Simmons, and Officer Anthony Visciotti, are on paid administrative leave, which according to the Shreveport Police Department, is standard procedure. At the same time, Louisiana State Police continue their investigation into the shooting.

“[LSP] asked us not to comment or to communicate about that. And I’m going to honor that,” said Arceneaux.

According to the mayor, although there were four officer-involved shootings in Shreveport this year, he said the department does not have a systemic issue with officer-related violence.

“I know there’s a perceived issue, but we need to find out what are the records of these officers. Have these officers been a problem at some point? It appears to me they have not,” Arceneaux said .