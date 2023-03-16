SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has released a statement in response to citizens who voiced concerns about current policies related to public events that take place in city parks.

Concerned citizens asked if the City of Shreveport should charge a fee for the exclusive use of a portion of a public park, particularly when attendees are being charged admission.

In response, Mayor Arceneaux asked SPAR to create policies for park facility usage fees and rules of park operations that include the use of amplified sound and other topics recently brought to the attention of the city.

Citing Crawfest, the family-friendly event scheduled for this weekend at Betty Virginia Park, Mayor Arceneaux stated the festivities have become very popular. He said Crawfest is the kind of event the City of Shreveport would like to host in its parks. He also noted festivals will involve neighborhood inconveniences, but steps are being taken to minimize those inconveniences.

During Crawfest, park guests who do not pay admission will still be able to access portions of the park. Locals and guests alike will find that some streets surrounding Crawfest will be closed during the festival, a step taken to prevent the neighborhood from being overburdened by festival parking. Additionally, live music will end at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. on Sunday) and noise will be reduced afterward so the festival-goers and the surrounding neighborhood can wind down at night.

Mayor Arceneaux said that ultimately, the city’s policy may differentiate for non-profit and for-profit ventures. But the city believes that the convenience or inconveniences caused by park usage will be the same regardless of whether a for-profit or non-profit organization is sponsoring the event.