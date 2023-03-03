SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux is reminding the citizens of Shreveport to call for assistance and report damage after Thursday night’s tornado.

In a media release from the Office of Mayor Arceneaux, a tornado touched down in several parts of southeast Shreveport Thursday night.

The mayor’s office shared that the hardest-hit areas were near the intersection of Youree Drive and Sophia Lane in Shreveport, where five businesses were damaged. Residential areas on either side of Youree Drive near the intersection sustained damage.

Residential structures are being assessed for damage Friday morning.

According to the mayor’s office, there were no significant injuries due to the storm. Two small children were inside a parked car when a large sign fell onto it. The children were quickly rescued by citizens on the scene and were not seriously injured.

The mayor’s office said first responders were on the scene quickly and stayed in the area overnight to protect the businesses and residents. Shreveport police and firefighters were assisted by representatives from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police, and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The Red Cross was also mobilized to assist as needed. Mayor Arceneaux was also contacted by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, who offered the city any required assistance.

City crews are working to gather up debris and repair traffic signals. Around 1,500 SWEPCO customers are still without power.

“We will help to provide assistance to our citizens, and they should call 318-673-2255 to report damages,” Mayor Arceneaux said.

If you are experiencing an emergency due to the storm, Mayor Arceneaux asks residents to call 911 or 211 for other needs.