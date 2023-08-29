SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux announced the proposed Citizens Capital Improvements Committee members.

Arceneaux said in a media statement they are beginning to plan the General Obligation bond issue election for a capital improvement, which will be held on April 27, 2024.

“When we’ve had citizen input. and when we’ve had a list of the projects that would be funded by the bond proposal coming out of that committee and coming out of [the] city council, then we’ve had much better luck convincing the public that it was time to make an additional investment in the city,” says Arceneaux.

He says the committee will be a “great representation of Shreveport. We will have business and community leaders working together. Those members are:

Ronald Robinson, Jacqueline Collins Sabbath, Christopher Coe, Mavice Thigpen

Louis Avallone, James West, Grant Nuckolls, Scott Ward, Steve Martin, Michael R. LaFitte,

Casaundra Calloway and RJ Johnson.”

Mayor Arceneaux stated he selected Larry Evensky, Terry Moore, Connoer Pterson, and Hilary A. Wooley to serve as “members at large,” there will be additional members to the committee to be determined.

The list of projects funded by bonds must be ready by the end of the year before it is put on the ballot in April 2024.

He says the projects will only move forward with public approval. The meetings will be open to the public, the first being this Thursday.