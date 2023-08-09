SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The son of Martin Luther King, Jr. has been scheduled to speak at an upcoming event in Shreveport.

Martin Luther King III, the son of Coretta Scott King and Martin Luther King, Jr., will deliver the keynote address at the David Raines Community Health Centers Annual Scholarship Banquet.

David Raines Community Health Centers began operation in 1971 as a satellite of Louisiana State University Medical Center. The centers provide medical care for low-income, uninsured, and underserved families.

The health centers are federally qualified since 1992, and they specialize in primary care services. Six community clinics in five cities across northwest Louisiana offer affordable, quality healthcare to patients.

The event was established in 2011 and provides aid to students who attend Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) in Allied Health and Nursing.

The banquet will take place on Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m. in the Shreveport Convention Center.

Contact Community Development Coordinator Char Thomas at (318) 427-8217 for more information.