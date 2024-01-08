MARSHALL, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Starr Family Home State Historic Site, a treasured landmark with over 150 years of rich history, is inviting the community to partake in several new events lined up for the year.

Saturday, January 13th from 10 AM to 2 PM, the museum will host a special demonstration on baking sourdough bread.

Using an authentic 19th-century recipe and a classic wood-burning stove, attendees can witness firsthand the age-old techniques of breadmaking.

Transformed into a museum, this iconic home stands not just as a physical structure but as a preservation of the Starr family’s legacy, complete with some of their original furniture and documents.

If you like, you can tour the site before the demonstration to really get a feel of the home.

Interested individuals can stay updated on upcoming events and check out hours of operation at the Starr Family Home by visiting the Texas Historical Commission’s website.