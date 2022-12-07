MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Wonderland of Lights is bringing a boost to small businesses near Main Street Marshall.

“It’s great. We love it. It’s our busiest time of year. It’s our most fun time of year,” Joe Pine Coffee co-owner David Splawn.

Splawn says he looks forward to serving those coming by his shop during the Wonderland of Lights events every year.

“We get to meet a whole lot of new people. We great to see a lot of people returning every year that comes to wonderland.”

During the summer, Joe Pine Coffee Shop buys more products like cups and cocoa to have more than enough in stock for Wonderland of Lights. There’s even more staff during the event.

“We have a lot of students that are at ETBU, and a lot of students work here, and they get extra hours during this time.”

Masterpiece Barbershop just opened in April, and owner El Mervargas says they have seen more customers due to the events happening for Wonderland of Lights.

“We had a parade come by, and we had a lot of people stop by. We are new at this location, and we have attracted a lot of new people to come down here.”

He believes events like will attract even more people to come by and check out his business.

Just like Joe Pine Coffee Shop, Addictions by Rhonda also prepares for Wonderland of Lights weeks in advance.

“We make sure that we have our story completely stocked for Christmas because we get so much traffic through here and we do really well on wonderland days and nights,“ said store associate Stephanie Rhodes.

Rhodes has also noticed shoppers from all over the Arklatex stop by her shop.

“We’re very busy during Wonderland. We have a lot of out-of-towners. I’ve had a lot of Shreveport customers especially that got to know our store that they might not have known it had wonderland not brought it here to begin with you know.”

Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights continues through December 30 at 11 p.m.