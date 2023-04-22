A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and two pedestrians early Saturday morning.

According to MPD, officers responded to a crash reported in the 5100 block of S. East End Boulevard at 2:15 a.m.

Law enforcement and other first responders arrived to find that an 18-wheeler had struck two pedestrians; one was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

The big rig driver was uninjured, and police said he was not charged or arrested. The crash investigation is ongoing.

Police are withholding the victims’ identities until the family is notified.