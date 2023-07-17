MARSHALL, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall’s Police Department extends a warm invitation to citizens to meet law enforcement in an effort to foster a safer and more connected community.

The meeting will take place at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, July 18th, at 6 p.m.

The city has been thoughtfully divided into four zones, each facilitated by a dedicated community officer.

These approachable officers will be hosting regular safety meetings within their respective zones, providing an ideal platform for citizens to voice their concerns, ideas, and feedback. The zone whose meeting is on Tuesday is Zone “C.”

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Caruth says the initiative aims to curb crime, nurture a sense of security, and establish meaningful relationships with all citizens.

To find out who your community officer is, or when the next community meeting will be for your zone, visit the community policing category inside the City of Marshall’s Police Department tab.