PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Marshall man died Friday when he reportedly crashed into a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 59.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Arnold R. Ruiz was driving a 2021 Kenworth towing double trailers about one mile north of Carthage when the other vehicle struck him around 12:13 a.m.

Officials said the truck was headed northbound on the highway when James M. Browning’s 2009 Nissan Murano hit him head on.

Browning was reportedly driving south in the northbound lanes. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Justice of the Peace Toni Hughes pronounced him dead at the scene.

Ruiz, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was uninjured.