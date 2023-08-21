MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A museum in Marshall is hosting the art of one of the South’s most elusive artists.

Forty works by Walter Inglis Anderson will be presented at an exhibit at The Michelson Museum of Art, including rarely-seen watercolors, ceramics, block prints, sketches, and other iconic works by the renowned artist.

The exhibit will open on Sept. 7 and close on Oct. 28, with the opening reception occurring on Thurs., Sept. 7 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Anderson was wholly unique and a prodigious creator who does not fit neatly into any one category of art, said Julian Rankin, the Executive Director of Walter Anderson.

Anderson was born in New Orleans in 1903 and spent most of his life in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. He was classically trained at the New York School of Fine and Applied Art and at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. Then he returned to the Gulf Coast and did not receive much acclaim until after his death. He shunned the spotlight and preferred the solitude of nature, but today he is recognized as one of the “seminal figures of Southeaster American art.”

His work has been shown at the Smithsonian Institute and has been published (posthumously) by the University Press of Mississippi.

The Michelson Museum of Art accepts and cares for the life works of Leo Michelson, a Russian-American artist born in 1887. Recognized nationally for early 20th Century American Art, plus African masks and Chinese opera puppets, the museum also hosts traveling exhibits and brings in more than 4,000 visitors a year.

For more information, call (903) 935-9480 or visit the museum online here.