SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People NAACP will dedicate a building in honor of a beloved East Texas activist.

The late Mrs. Charles Wilson served as a Marshall ISD board member for 28 years and Local NAACP President for 50 years.

“She was all about youth she was all about leadership but you have to do it in the right way,” says Mrs. Wilson’s son Walter Wilson III.

Mrs. Charles Wilson, a civil rights staple in Harrison County, contributed to the NAACP and the hearts of her community.

“She was such a fighter, she was an advocate for she would bring people to marshal like Jesse Jackson, Dr. King, and many other African American ministers they were right there in Shreveport Louisiana, that fought the good fight she would always keep them in front of us and try to the children,” said President NAACP Marshal Chapter Zephaniah Timmins.

Mrs. Wilson was The Harrison County NAACP chapter for 55 years, as president she was passionate about making the future bright for all.

“Being there with her and seeing her work, it caused me to be able to learn and to see and be able to communicate and converse in ways that I had a problem with,” said Vice President NAACP Marshal Chapter Leo Morris

“Mom was very humble, she did what she did out of passion for the community she just loved people she loved the community she leaves a legacy behind of over 50 years and it’s just wonderful to know she is still in the hearts of the people of this community and we’re going to press on and continue the dream that she started. said Mrs. Wilson’s Daughter Andre Rene Keys

“We here at the NAACP want to carry on not just her legacy but what the NAACP stands for and means for the community,” said Morris

Mrs. Wilson passed away in March of 2018, was 85 years old

“Six years ago she left us in body but she is there in spirit. it has taken me 6 years but today I can smile again.” said Keys.

The building will be used for business purposes with the Harrison County NAACP.