BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Proponents of marijuana gathered Saturday to address stigma, research, Louisiana law, and all the ways that the cannabis industry is growing at a conference at Margaritaville Hotel Casino in Bossier City.

The conference began at 10 a.m. and will last until 6 p.m., and will be followed by an after party until 10 p.m.

The conference brings together all sectors of the medical marijuana industry. Including growers, dispensaries, physicians, hemp producers, university systems, marketing teams, and attorneys, to discuss the newest marijuana laws for Louisiana.

State Rep. Cedric Glover gave the welcoming address.

Organizers said it’s also a great way to network with the public, patients, and businesses.

“Get legal, Louisiana. There’s no good reason to not get your marijuana from a licensed dispensary at this time. We see the stigma changing and improving each year. Certainly, there is still some stigma around it. But as people are realizing they can walk away from over-the-counter narcotics, like opioids or benzodiazepines,” said Kathryn Thomas, Healing Clinic CEO, and Cajun Cannabis Conference spokesperson.

This is the second year of the event.