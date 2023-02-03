DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police says a second woman died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Thursday. This follows a multi-vehicle crash in Bienville less than 8 hours prior.

Around 6:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-49 north of LA Hwy 3276 in De Soto Parish. Reports state a 2021 Kenworth was accelerating to highway speeds after entering I-49 southbound from the shoulder when a 2011 Dodge Caravan heading south crashed into the back of the trailer.

The driver of the Caravan, 30-year-old Diamond Foster, was restrained but suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The De Soto Parish Coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities say the Kenworth driver was restrained and did not suffer injuries in the crash.

Investigators do not suspect impairment was a factor. They submitted routine toxicology samples for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.