SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A commercial driving school manager in Shreveport celebrated a milestone Thursday and shared some insights about the ideal recruit for the trucking industry in the wake of a viral incident involving two not-so-safe truckers on I-49.

To highlight the company’s new management, 160 Driving Academy offered snacks and information for those interested in earning their commercial driver’s license.

The school offers training for students to earn a CDL to drive 18-wheel commercial vehicles.

Douglas said the school’s onboarding process is simple. Interested applicants should schedule an appointment with her to discuss the industry’s logistics and understand their career goals.

“This is a profitable industry,” Leslie Douglas, Manager of 160 Driving Academy, said. “But it is an industry that comes with responsibilities, so we’re looking for responsible people that are trying to become safe, professional drivers.”

Responsible and safe drivers are the most enticing applicants, according to Douglas.

“This is a job that you have got to consider the damage you can do, by not complying,” Douglas said. “And if you consider that, if your life is not valuable enough for you, think about the lives of other people on the road that you can hurt.”

Training typically takes four to five weeks.

160 Driving Academy is open on weekdays at 6138 Greenwood Rd. Suite 700, Shreveport, LA 71119.