SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man says wants to try to rebuild again after he escaped from his home when it erupted in flames around 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Shreveport fire crews were dispatched to the single-story, wood-frame home in the 600 block of Hendrix Place around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, where they reported heavy flames and smoke on all sides of the residence.

Shreveport Fire & EMS later described the home as a total loss.

The homeowner told KTAL NBC News 6 this “isn’t the best start to the year.”

The heat of the flames caused additional damage to an adjacent home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Eight fire units and 24 firefighters were involved in controlling the fire, but neither the firefighters nor the home’s occupant were injured.

Investigators have deemed the cause of the fire to be undetermined.

The Red Cross was asked to assist the home’s resident.

The Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau will assist anyone who needs a free smoke detector. Contact them at 318-673-6740.