HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An Avinger, Texas, man is dead after a traffic stop led to an exchange of gunfire with a Texas State Trooper, according to law enforcement.

The Texas Department of Public Safety trooper announced that 39-year-old John L. Stanford was pronounced dead at the scene after engaging in a gun battle after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 259 on Monday.

Texas DPS said Stanford fled the traffic stop that originated in Gregg County, leading police in a pursuit that ended in Harrison County. Police said Stanford exited the vehicle and ran on foot into the woods by FM Road 450.

During the foot chase, Stanford and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper reportedly exchanged gunfire.

The Texas Rangers are leading the ongoing investigation.

More information about this developing story will be provided as it becomes available.