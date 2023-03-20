SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was rescued Monday after he fell overboard into Cross Lake.

First responders were called to the scene on the 7500 block of S. Lakeshore Dr. near Bird Island around 2:43 p.m. when a man reportedly fell overboard. Initially, first responders thought the man may have fallen into the parish part of the lake. Cross Lake Patrol assisted the Caddo Parish Fire District #3 and the Shreveport Fire Department in searching for him.

Bird Island and Cross Lake Boat Launch

Officials say that two men were fishing when one reached over to retrieve something and fell into the water. He was wearing a life vest, and the other man managed to pull him back into the boat.

The man drove to the Cross Lake Boat Launch a few miles from Bird Island, where first responders helped pull the victim from the boat and evaluate him for injuries.

“Fortunately, this turned out to be a great outcome,” Shreveport Fire Chief John Lane said. “It certainly could have gone the other way without a vest. That’s why we preach water safety. Spring is upon us, and we know our citizens are gearing up and ready to hit the lake, fishing and watercraft. And so we want to stress safety and wearing those vests and obeying all lake and river rules as it relates to boating and water sports.”