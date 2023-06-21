MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish early Wednesday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers began investigating the crash on Fuller Road west of U.S. Hwy 371 just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say that 50-year-old Steven Studdard was traveling east on Fuller Road when he somehow exited the road and his truck began to flip.

Studdard, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

While the crash remains under investigation, police say impairment is a suspected factor and that routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.