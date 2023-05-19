BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was killed Friday morning from hitting a tree that fell across a roadway in Bossier Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, 21-year-old Luke Partain was driving north bound on U.S. Hwy 71 when a large hard wood tree uprooted and fell across both lanes.

Partain, who was unrestrained, made impact with the tree and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office.

Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.