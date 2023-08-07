SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Shreveport over the weekend has been identified by the coroner.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, the body of 56-year-old Archie Lawrence was found pinned under his vehicle in the 4300 block of Hollywood Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Sun., Aug. 6 after authorities received a call from a concerned citizen.

The vehicle had left the road and rolled several times, with Lawrence under the wreckage.

The wreck remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, and an autopsy has been ordered.