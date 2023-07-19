SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A head-on crash Tuesday evening claimed the life of a Keithville man.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Jeffrey Merritt was driving north in the 6900 block of Woolworth Road around 4:45 p.m. when he was struck head-on by a southbound vehicle that entered his lane.

First responders took Merritt to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he died of his injuries at 5:38 p.m.

Merritt was identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy was ordered.

The Shreveport Police Department continues to investigate the crash.