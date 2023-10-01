CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said a man lost his life in a rollover crash Saturday night.

According to officials, a man was driving an older model SUV in the 1100 block of Trees City Rd. when he crossed the center line around 10 p.m. He reportedly passed into the north side of the road in the curve before overcorrecting.

The SUV rolled over several times, and the driver was partially ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. There were no passengers in the SUV.

Caddo Fire District 7 pronounced him dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.