SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A vehicle struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair in a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

Police say a man driving a Grey Chevy Tahoe crashed into the man on the 1400 block of Hollywood Avenue around 12:05 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man unconscious in the roadway.

Authorities said that first responders took him to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, but he died in the ambulance en route.

The Tahoe driver stayed at the scene following the crash. Police have not made an arrest.