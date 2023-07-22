GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Carl Reynolds spent over one hundred days in jail for a crime he did not commit.

July 12 marked the day Carl Reynolds became a free man.

“Oh, man. I started crying,” Reynolds said. “Man, it was the happiest moment of my life.”

“We was all excited and everything,” Delena Reynolds, Carl’s wife said. “So it was a good day for me.”

Shreveport Crime Stoppers posted a picture asking for help identifying a man stealing car batteries and generators from a tractor supply store in Greenwood. A tip came in claiming the suspect looks like Carl Reynolds.

“Man, just look at me and look at him,” Reynolds said. “Don’t you see the difference? They couldn’t see the difference and I couldn’t understand that.”

“Mr. Reynolds has a cane,” Alonzo Jackson Jr., Reynold’s attorney said. “He never moves without his cane. The person in the picture/video did not have a cane. They were moving fast.”

Carl said being in jail for nearly 150 days has forever changed him.

“It was so hard for me being out here,” Reynolds said. “I couldn’t stand people being around me. A crowd of people makes me nervous. It just changed my lifestyle.”

Delena Reynolds acknowledges the mental and emotional toll that spending more than a third of the year in jail took on her husband.

“He probably needs to talk to somebody like a little therapy or something because a lot of stuff has changed him,” Delena Reynolds said.

He is adamant that police must do their due diligence so no one else has to endure this traumatic experience.

“For you to accuse someone of a crime, please make sure you know that they’ve done the crime before you lock them behind the bars, because you change a person’s life,” Reynolds said.

“We don’t take any cases lightly as far as arresting someone and depriving them of their freedoms and what not,” Greenwood Police Chief Shayne Gibson said.

In May 2023, Greenwood Police arrested a man with similar features to Reynolds for the same case.

“We contacted the District Attorney’s Office and let them know, ‘Hey, we believe there’s some reasonable doubt to Mr. Reynold’s guilt now.’ Just simply because of the similarities in build and features,” Gibson said.

Jackson said they are not sure if a lawsuit will be filed over this case.