CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a Shreveport nightspot.

In a media release, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said the 12-person jury unanimously found 27-year-old Trevarious Winslow responsible for the deaths of 22-year-old Chasmine Walters and 29-year-old Lee’Jerryius Baines on June 9, 2019.

The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.

Jury selection began Monday, with the jury sworn in the following morning. Evidence was presented on Tuesday afternoon, all day Wednesday, and Thursday morning.

Jurors heard that Winslow hid the firearm he employed to exchange gunfire with a crowd of clubgoers, a gun covered in blood that contained his DNA.

Winslow returns to Judge Hathaway’s court on March 6 for sentencing. He faces up to 40 years at hard labor on each count.

Winslow was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jason Waltman and Courtney Ray. He was defended by Steven Glassell and Ebony Norris.